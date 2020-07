Amenities

Great 3-2-2 for rent in Rustic Oaks subdivision in Wylie. Available for move-in after 1-7-19. Big backyard, with covered patio to enjoy. The kitchen overlooks the living room with fireplace. Fresh new look with new paint throughout. Master bathroom has 2 sinks and garden tub with separate shower. 2 car garage with alley entry via sliding gate. Won't last long!!! Dogs allowed on case by case basis, no cats.