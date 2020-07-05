All apartments in Wylie
Wylie, TX
403 Woodhollow Drive
Last updated August 18 2019 at 2:49 AM

403 Woodhollow Drive

403 Woodhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

403 Woodhollow Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This property in Wylie has been totally updated. Brand new kitchen with marble floors, newly stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops. The bathrooms have also been remodeled with new showers. The master bathroom suite has a brand new tile shower and a separate new jetted tub. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Game room had a separate bar area plus new hardwood floors. The backyard is huge with a in group pool and hot-tub. You have to see this remodeled home to take in the awesomeness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Woodhollow Drive have any available units?
403 Woodhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 403 Woodhollow Drive have?
Some of 403 Woodhollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Woodhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
403 Woodhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Woodhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 403 Woodhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 403 Woodhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 403 Woodhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 403 Woodhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Woodhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Woodhollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 403 Woodhollow Drive has a pool.
Does 403 Woodhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 403 Woodhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Woodhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Woodhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Woodhollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Woodhollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

