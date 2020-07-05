403 Woodhollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This property in Wylie has been totally updated. Brand new kitchen with marble floors, newly stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops. The bathrooms have also been remodeled with new showers. The master bathroom suite has a brand new tile shower and a separate new jetted tub. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Game room had a separate bar area plus new hardwood floors. The backyard is huge with a in group pool and hot-tub. You have to see this remodeled home to take in the awesomeness.