403 Woodhollow Drive

Amenities
This property in Wylie has been totally updated. Brand new kitchen with marble floors, newly stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops. The bathrooms have also been remodeled with new showers. The master bathroom suite has a brand new tile shower and a separate new jetted tub. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Game room had a separate bar area plus new hardwood floors. The backyard is huge with a in group pool and hot-tub. You have to see this remodeled home to take in the awesomeness.