Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Elegant house in Mccreary Estates with open formal living perfect for office space. Formal living and dining lead to a spacious kitchen which opens to large family room with fireplace overlooking huge covered patio and backyard. The kitchen is loaded with stainless steel appliances and built in microwave. Walking distance to community pool. Historic downtown Wylie is nearby with wide range of shopping, restaurants & entertainment.5 minutes drive to upcoming new Collin College campus.