This is gonna go quickly! Wonderfully clean and move in ready home in Wylie. Fantastic yard! Pets are on a case by case basis. No smokers. No cats. Please ask for criteria the owner is looking for. Each situation is different and exceptions for valid reasons will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
306 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 306 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 306 Briarwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Briarwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
