All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 306 Briarwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
306 Briarwood Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:01 AM

306 Briarwood Drive

306 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 Briarwood Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This is gonna go quickly! Wonderfully clean and move in ready home in Wylie. Fantastic yard! Pets are on a case by case basis. No smokers. No cats. Please ask for criteria the owner is looking for. Each situation is different and exceptions for valid reasons will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
306 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 306 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 306 Briarwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Briarwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District