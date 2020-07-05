All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 3027 West Jacob Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
3027 West Jacob Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3027 West Jacob Drive

3027 W Jacob Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3027 W Jacob Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3118 sq. ft., 2 story home in McKinney, Tx! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with tiled back splash, granite, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Over-sized master suite features recessed ceiling, dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Game room/media room upstairs. Huge back yard. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 West Jacob Drive have any available units?
3027 West Jacob Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3027 West Jacob Drive have?
Some of 3027 West Jacob Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 West Jacob Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3027 West Jacob Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 West Jacob Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 West Jacob Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3027 West Jacob Drive offer parking?
No, 3027 West Jacob Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3027 West Jacob Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 West Jacob Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 West Jacob Drive have a pool?
No, 3027 West Jacob Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3027 West Jacob Drive have accessible units?
No, 3027 West Jacob Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 West Jacob Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 West Jacob Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 West Jacob Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 West Jacob Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District