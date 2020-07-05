3027 West Jacob Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance game room media room

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Amazing 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3118 sq. ft., 2 story home in McKinney, Tx! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with tiled back splash, granite, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Over-sized master suite features recessed ceiling, dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Game room/media room upstairs. Huge back yard. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.