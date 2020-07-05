All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 302 N 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
302 N 1st Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:50 AM

302 N 1st Street

302 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

302 North 1st Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This wonderful Wylie home has been remodel an improved by it's new owner. Fresh paint and remodeled kitchen with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances New refrigerator also included. This home has a huge master suite with remodeled bath and walk in closet. The hall bath has also been remodeled. There is a patio in back overlooking the huge back yard. This home is walking distance to the restaurants and shops in downtown Wylie. No vicious breeds of dogs accepted. Credit, criminal background, current & previous landlord and job verification required. 2 year lease required. No exceptions. You will love living in this cute home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 N 1st Street have any available units?
302 N 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 302 N 1st Street have?
Some of 302 N 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 N 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 N 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 302 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 302 N 1st Street offers parking.
Does 302 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 N 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 302 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 302 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 N 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 N 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 N 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District