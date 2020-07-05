302 N 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This wonderful Wylie home has been remodel an improved by it's new owner. Fresh paint and remodeled kitchen with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances New refrigerator also included. This home has a huge master suite with remodeled bath and walk in closet. The hall bath has also been remodeled. There is a patio in back overlooking the huge back yard. This home is walking distance to the restaurants and shops in downtown Wylie. No vicious breeds of dogs accepted. Credit, criminal background, current & previous landlord and job verification required. 2 year lease required. No exceptions. You will love living in this cute home.