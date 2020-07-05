2912 Lake Terrace Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home!!! Gorgeous wooden and tile floors. Welcoming formal room. Quiet study with french doors. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Adorable kitchen has granite counter tops paired with Stainless steel appliances and flat stove top. Updated fixtures, ceiling fans, hardware and paint enhance the appeal of the house. 5 Spacious bedrooms with granite counter tops in the 3 baths. Backyard with covered patio, 3 ceiling fans and strong fence adds fun to the outdoors. This house boasts of an extra storage closet, large secondary bedroom and huge game room. Don't miss this great home.