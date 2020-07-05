2912 Lake Terrace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Beautiful home!!! Gorgeous wooden and tile floors. Welcoming formal room. Quiet study with french doors. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Adorable kitchen has granite counter tops paired with Stainless steel appliances and flat stove top. Updated fixtures, ceiling fans, hardware and paint enhance the appeal of the house. 5 Spacious bedrooms with granite counter tops in the 3 baths. Backyard with covered patio, 3 ceiling fans and strong fence adds fun to the outdoors. This house boasts of an extra storage closet, large secondary bedroom and huge game room. Don't miss this great home.