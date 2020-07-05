All apartments in Wylie
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:40 PM

2912 Lake Terrace Drive

2912 Lake Terrace Dr
Location

2912 Lake Terrace Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful home!!! Gorgeous wooden and tile floors. Welcoming formal room. Quiet study with french doors. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Adorable kitchen has granite counter tops paired with Stainless steel appliances and flat stove top. Updated fixtures, ceiling fans, hardware and paint enhance the appeal of the house. 5 Spacious bedrooms with granite counter tops in the 3 baths. Backyard with covered patio, 3 ceiling fans and strong fence adds fun to the outdoors. This house boasts of an extra storage closet, large secondary bedroom and huge game room. Don't miss this great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Lake Terrace Drive have any available units?
2912 Lake Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2912 Lake Terrace Drive have?
Some of 2912 Lake Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Lake Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Lake Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Lake Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Lake Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2912 Lake Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 2912 Lake Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Lake Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Lake Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Lake Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 2912 Lake Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Lake Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 2912 Lake Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Lake Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Lake Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Lake Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Lake Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

