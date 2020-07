Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice property, 4 bed & 2 baths and sun room, situated in a well maintained neighborhood, new carpet in living areas and bedrooms, new ceramic tiles in the bathrooms. Open floor plan, , almost new appliances. This property is ideal for families seeking sought after Rockwall ISD, the house is walking distance to Ray Hubbard. Pets allowed on case to case basis. Ha sun room and covered patio.