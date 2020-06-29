All apartments in Wylie
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:56 AM

2802 Lake Vista Drive

2802 Lake Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Lake Vista Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Split bedroom floor plan. Large living area with a corner fireplace. Kitchen overlooks family room and has all black appliances including a new side by side refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, large pantry & kitchen nook. Crown molding in bedrooms & bathrooms. Closet organizers included. Updated lighting & fixtures. Newly upgraded carpet. Backyard is large and shady in the evenings. Perfect for evenings on the back porch. Trampoline does not stay. Backyard playground does stay with the home, if desired.
Good Credit and Minimum Income of 3 x rent required.
IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS YOU MAY HAVE, PLEASE EMAIL FOR A FASTER RESPONSE. THANK YOU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Lake Vista Drive have any available units?
2802 Lake Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2802 Lake Vista Drive have?
Some of 2802 Lake Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Lake Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Lake Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Lake Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Lake Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2802 Lake Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Lake Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 2802 Lake Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Lake Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Lake Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 2802 Lake Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Lake Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 2802 Lake Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Lake Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Lake Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Lake Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Lake Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

