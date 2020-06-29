2802 Lake Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Split bedroom floor plan. Large living area with a corner fireplace. Kitchen overlooks family room and has all black appliances including a new side by side refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, large pantry & kitchen nook. Crown molding in bedrooms & bathrooms. Closet organizers included. Updated lighting & fixtures. Newly upgraded carpet. Backyard is large and shady in the evenings. Perfect for evenings on the back porch. Trampoline does not stay. Backyard playground does stay with the home, if desired.

Good Credit and Minimum Income of 3 x rent required.

