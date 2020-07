Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor plan with a cozy brick fireplace and gorgeous matching hard wood tile floors throughout. 3 bed, 2 baths at 1609 Sq Ft it is a real steal! Master boasts a large walk in closet as well as double vanities and separate shower in master bathroom. Kitchen previously updated with new cabiinets & quartz counters. All this plus a large fenced in backyard makes it a definite must-see home!