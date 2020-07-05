209 Forestbrook Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous home with everything you need and more! Beautiful laminate wood flooring and ceramic tile on the first floor, with carpet on the second. Spacious french floor study on the main level attached to the open living room with amazing natural light. Large kitchen with island, offering tons of storage and counter space, features stainless steel appliances and cherry wood cabinetry. Spacious master has built in desk and a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Tall ceilings and neutral tones throughout with an incredible backyard for entertaining. Welcome home!