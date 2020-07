Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities gym game room parking garage new construction

Luxury duplex waiting for you. Minutes away from historic downtown Wylie and right on HWY 78.

Beautifully crafted for your enjoyment: All ground floor with wooden-like porcelain, bathrooms with granite counter-tops, a cozy fire place and a huge backyard.

Downstairs master bedroom with bay windows for a nice reading area.

Upstairs can be used as Game room, exercise or craft room as you wish