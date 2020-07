Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Great 4BR 2.1 bath home in Wylie Lakes. Just minutes from Lake Lavon, this home sits on a spacious corner lot and huge backyard with nice shade arbor on the back patio. This open concept home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Split bedroom layout includes first floor master with three bedrooms and additional living space upstairs.