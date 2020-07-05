1704 Mapleleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Paul Taylor Executive Lease Home in acclaimed Wylie Schools. Four bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half baths, 2 living areas, beautiful fire place, art niches with game room and office nook upstairs. Master suite down with separate vanities, large walk in closet, separate shower & 18x16 floorspace for your bedroom furniture! Open kitchen has a gas cooktop, double ovens, black appliances and a huge island! Landscaped yard with fresh sod in the backyard, sprinkler system, gutters, extended covered patio & extended rear driveway! Close to Firewheel Mall & I-90. Enjoy the community pool ! Photos are when home was vacant.