Last updated May 28 2019 at 3:58 PM

1418 Elkmont Drive

Location

1418 Elkmont Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home sits on a large Corner lot in the highly desirable neighborhood of Birmingham farms. This home has 5 large bedrooms with an over sized master with large sitting area, spacious kitchen has granite counters, 4 full baths with granite, 2 living areas, 2 dining, 1 study/extra bedroom, over 3,988sf and a patio with outdoor bar and stone counters.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Elkmont Drive have any available units?
1418 Elkmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1418 Elkmont Drive have?
Some of 1418 Elkmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Elkmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Elkmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Elkmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Elkmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Elkmont Drive offer parking?
No, 1418 Elkmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Elkmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Elkmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Elkmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1418 Elkmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Elkmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1418 Elkmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Elkmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Elkmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Elkmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Elkmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

