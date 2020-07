Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3bdrm 2bth 1844sf home in quiet neighborhood of Birmingham Farms. House boast laminate and tile flooring throughout, decorative lighting & ceiling fans, large office,large kitchen with 42in cabinets, breakfast area, and serving bar. Bathrooms have dual sinks & decorative mirrors. Owner will allow pet but with restrictions. Nonrefundable pet charge will apply, $350 for the first pet, an additional $100 for the second pet. Pets are limited to two.