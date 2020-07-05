All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1320 Clear Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1320 Clear Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1320 Clear Creek Drive

1320 Clear Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1320 Clear Creek Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
1320 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1320 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 1320 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Clear Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1320 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Clear Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1320 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1320 Clear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Clear Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District