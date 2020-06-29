1312 Cahaba Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pool playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities playground pool

What a find! Check out this four bedroom two bath home that also has a study! Great open floor concept with split bedroom layout located on a cul-de-sac street. Home is in walking distance to all schools with the elementary school being the closest. Community has a pool as well as a playground and park. Wylie is an amazing place to call home. Come check it out today!