1312 Cahaba Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1312 Cahaba Drive

1312 Cahaba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Cahaba Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
What a find! Check out this four bedroom two bath home that also has a study! Great open floor concept with split bedroom layout located on a cul-de-sac street. Home is in walking distance to all schools with the elementary school being the closest. Community has a pool as well as a playground and park. Wylie is an amazing place to call home. Come check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

