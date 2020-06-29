What a find! Check out this four bedroom two bath home that also has a study! Great open floor concept with split bedroom layout located on a cul-de-sac street. Home is in walking distance to all schools with the elementary school being the closest. Community has a pool as well as a playground and park. Wylie is an amazing place to call home. Come check it out today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 Cahaba Drive have any available units?
1312 Cahaba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1312 Cahaba Drive have?
Some of 1312 Cahaba Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Cahaba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Cahaba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.