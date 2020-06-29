1310 Chestnut Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Here's your chance to live in this FANTASTIC, updated 4BD home in a wonderful neighborhood with tons of space for the whole family! Downstairs has HARDWOODS in 2 living areas that share a cozy fireplace. Kitchen with GRANITE and SS appliances opens to LR with full window views to the HUGE COVERED PATIO perfect for entertaining or relaxing and the oversized yard with plenty of play space for the kids. 4 bedrooms upstairs include mstr suite with dual vanities and garden tub plus 3 large bedrooms. Includes fridge, washer, and dryer. Walking trails, greenbelt, and community pool are close by. Conveniently located in WYLIE ISD. Don't miss this one!