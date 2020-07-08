All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1103 Destiny Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1103 Destiny Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

1103 Destiny Court

1103 Destiny Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1103 Destiny Court, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Agent is owner of this well maintained property. Looking for stellar tenants with great rental history. We are very attentive landlords. Fridge, washer, dryer included if needed AND 6 months of mowing service provided!Spacious kitchen with plantation shutters and island overlooks large living space which looks out over beautiful back yard with raised gardens and custom fence!Extra long driveway for parking,HOA rules do apply. Call for pet questions. Non refundable Pet Deposit required. Fresh painting to be completed prior to your moving in! Did I say 6 months of yard mowing INCLUDED!You MUST use an agent to view this property.Call me if you need an agent. Kindly remove shoes upon entry and wear face covers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Destiny Court have any available units?
1103 Destiny Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1103 Destiny Court have?
Some of 1103 Destiny Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Destiny Court currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Destiny Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Destiny Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Destiny Court is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Destiny Court offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Destiny Court offers parking.
Does 1103 Destiny Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Destiny Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Destiny Court have a pool?
No, 1103 Destiny Court does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Destiny Court have accessible units?
No, 1103 Destiny Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Destiny Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Destiny Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Destiny Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Destiny Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District