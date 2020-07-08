1103 Destiny Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Agent is owner of this well maintained property. Looking for stellar tenants with great rental history. We are very attentive landlords. Fridge, washer, dryer included if needed AND 6 months of mowing service provided!Spacious kitchen with plantation shutters and island overlooks large living space which looks out over beautiful back yard with raised gardens and custom fence!Extra long driveway for parking,HOA rules do apply. Call for pet questions. Non refundable Pet Deposit required. Fresh painting to be completed prior to your moving in! Did I say 6 months of yard mowing INCLUDED!You MUST use an agent to view this property.Call me if you need an agent. Kindly remove shoes upon entry and wear face covers.