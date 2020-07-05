1100 Arthurs Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Awesome family home with a room for everyone. Large corner lot adjacent to green belt with plenty of room to breath. Brand new laminate floor throughout traffic areas. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in living and spacious play-game room upstairs. Large backyard. Front elevation has balcony and covered patio on front and back. Adjacent to trees and greenbelt. Great view and quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping centers.