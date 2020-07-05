All apartments in Wylie
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:54 AM

1100 Arthurs Court

1100 Arthurs Court · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Arthurs Court, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Awesome family home with a room for everyone. Large corner lot adjacent to green belt with plenty of room to breath. Brand new laminate floor throughout traffic areas. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in living and spacious play-game room upstairs. Large backyard. Front elevation has balcony and covered patio on front and back. Adjacent to trees and greenbelt. Great view and quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Arthurs Court have any available units?
1100 Arthurs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1100 Arthurs Court have?
Some of 1100 Arthurs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Arthurs Court currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Arthurs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Arthurs Court pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Arthurs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1100 Arthurs Court offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Arthurs Court offers parking.
Does 1100 Arthurs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Arthurs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Arthurs Court have a pool?
No, 1100 Arthurs Court does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Arthurs Court have accessible units?
No, 1100 Arthurs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Arthurs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Arthurs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Arthurs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Arthurs Court does not have units with air conditioning.

