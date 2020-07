Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful corner lot, bright and light one story family home located in wonderful neighborhood. Large living room with vaulting ceiling. Ceramic tile in all wet area. Spacious kitchen with wrapped around breakfast bar and island. Updated cabinets, SS appliances, Walking pantry in kitchen. Wood flooring in Entrance and living area, carpet in all bedrooms. HVAC installed in 2016. Oversized garage. Will shampoo the carpet before the new tenant moves in.