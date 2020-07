Amenities

BRAND NEW HOME has 3 beds, a loft , 2.5 baths, vaulted ceilings, a luxurious open-concept kitchen with bar top, large pantry, generously-sized granite counter tops, spacious cabinets with crown molding & natural gas stainless-steel appliances! The beautiful downstairs master suite has a large closet, spacious walk-in closet and walk in tiled shower. GREAT NEW AMENITIES CENTER.No neighbors behind but nice walking trail.SS REFRIGERATOR TO BE IN PLACE UPON LEASING.