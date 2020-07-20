4206 Green Vista Pl.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

BEST PRICED HOME WITH OVER 3000sf AVAILABLE IN TERAVISTA!! - BEST PRICED HOME OVER 3000sf IN TERAVISTA!! ** NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED ** HUGE ONE STORY, RARE IN TERAVISTA over 3000SF!! Wonderful golf course view, 2 Living Rooms, LOTS OF CERAMIC TILE on the floors high traffic areas. Granite counter tops with lovely view overlooking the fairways of Teravista Golf Course. Fireplace, community swimming pool, playscapes for the kids! Extra space in garage for golf cart or storage. $10 per month Pet rent and $300 Pet deposit PER PET. THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG!! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE3275026)