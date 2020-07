Amenities

Beautiful home on Golf Course in Teravista. This Gem is move in Ready. All the bedrooms on the main floor. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Upstairs game room/workout room included mini bar, half bath and upper deck porch large enough for patio table and chairs. Great views overlooking the golf course. Teravista has two exercise facilities and two pools, parks, walking and hiking paths throughout the community. Spacious open Kitchen, 3 car garage, lovely covered back patio.