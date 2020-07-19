221 Penna Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

STUNNING, IMMACULATE, CHEF's KITCHEN! The very popular Julia floor plan - only 1 street separates Penna from acclaimed elementary school. Sit on the front porch to enjoy your morning Jo or relax with a cold beverage after a long day; enter into the inviting foyer area. Bedrooms 2 & 3 & full bath will be on the right as you enter. Let the gorgeous wood-look tile lead you into the roomy living area, kitchen and formal dining. Beyond the kitchen is a covered & enclosed back patio, the stiars and the master suite. The HUGE kitchen features double ovens, large eat-in island, tons of cabinet & counter space. Massive utility/laundry room with incredible storage space wrapping around under the stairs. Upstairs you will find bedroom #4, large bonus space/2nd living/game room & full bath. SOLAR PANELS keep electric bill low, low! Community is full of amenities, activities & amazing trails! PETS: Non-refundable $300 fee for 1st pet & $100 for each additional-No history of biting or aggression!