221 Penna Lane
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

221 Penna Lane

221 Penna Lane · No Longer Available
Location

221 Penna Lane, Williamson County, TX 78628

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
STUNNING, IMMACULATE, CHEF's KITCHEN! The very popular Julia floor plan - only 1 street separates Penna from acclaimed elementary school. Sit on the front porch to enjoy your morning Jo or relax with a cold beverage after a long day; enter into the inviting foyer area. Bedrooms 2 & 3 & full bath will be on the right as you enter. Let the gorgeous wood-look tile lead you into the roomy living area, kitchen and formal dining. Beyond the kitchen is a covered & enclosed back patio, the stiars and the master suite. The HUGE kitchen features double ovens, large eat-in island, tons of cabinet & counter space. Massive utility/laundry room with incredible storage space wrapping around under the stairs. Upstairs you will find bedroom #4, large bonus space/2nd living/game room & full bath. SOLAR PANELS keep electric bill low, low! Community is full of amenities, activities & amazing trails! PETS: Non-refundable $300 fee for 1st pet & $100 for each additional-No history of biting or aggression!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Penna Lane have any available units?
221 Penna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 221 Penna Lane have?
Some of 221 Penna Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Penna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
221 Penna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Penna Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Penna Lane is pet friendly.
Does 221 Penna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 221 Penna Lane offers parking.
Does 221 Penna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Penna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Penna Lane have a pool?
No, 221 Penna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 221 Penna Lane have accessible units?
No, 221 Penna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Penna Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Penna Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Penna Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Penna Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
