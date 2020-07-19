116 San View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New, Never Lived In 4B/2B Home In Crescent Bluff! Cul-de-sac, Nice Layout Single Story Floor Plan, Tile Throughout with Carpet In Bedrooms, Granite Counters In Kitchen & Bathrooms, Tons of Upgrades, Oversized Covered Patio, Fully Sodded Yard, Sprinkler System, Excellent Georgetown Schools! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.