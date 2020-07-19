All apartments in Williamson County
Find more places like 116 San View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamson County, TX
/
116 San View Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:56 AM

116 San View Drive

116 San View Dr · (512) 965-1932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

116 San View Dr, Williamson County, TX 78628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New, Never Lived In 4B/2B Home In Crescent Bluff! Cul-de-sac, Nice Layout Single Story Floor Plan, Tile Throughout with Carpet In Bedrooms, Granite Counters In Kitchen & Bathrooms, Tons of Upgrades, Oversized Covered Patio, Fully Sodded Yard, Sprinkler System, Excellent Georgetown Schools! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 San View Drive have any available units?
116 San View Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 San View Drive have?
Some of 116 San View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 San View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 San View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 San View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 116 San View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamson County.
Does 116 San View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 116 San View Drive offers parking.
Does 116 San View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 San View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 San View Drive have a pool?
No, 116 San View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 San View Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 San View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 San View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 San View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 San View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 San View Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 116 San View Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLago Vista, TXTaylor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Belton, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXHarker Heights, TXBurnet, TXHornsby Bend, TXNolanville, TXMarble Falls, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TXWimberley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity