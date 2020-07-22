Amenities
108 Buoy Ln Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom with a Study - This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms with a Study is worth checking out! 10' ceilings with high-quality laminate wood floors and tile throughout. Study w/French doors, formal dining, & open kitchen with plentiful counter space & storage, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/Pxpz4max2cc
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Highland Horizon
YEAR BUILT: 2011
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- No Carpet! Hard Tile and Wood flooring throughout!
- Very open floor plan!
- Stainless Steel appliances!
- Granite countertops!
- Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy!
- Great Community with Community Pool!
- Formal Dining Room and separate Study with French Doors
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5828367)