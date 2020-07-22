Amenities

108 Buoy Ln Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom with a Study - This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms with a Study is worth checking out! 10' ceilings with high-quality laminate wood floors and tile throughout. Study w/French doors, formal dining, & open kitchen with plentiful counter space & storage, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.



Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/Pxpz4max2cc



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Highland Horizon

YEAR BUILT: 2011



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- No Carpet! Hard Tile and Wood flooring throughout!

- Very open floor plan!

- Stainless Steel appliances!

- Granite countertops!

- Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy!

- Great Community with Community Pool!

- Formal Dining Room and separate Study with French Doors



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



