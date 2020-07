Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1004 Old Mill Rd Available 07/27/20 Perfect Large Home in Cedar Park! - Beautifully landscaped home with a large and open floor plan. Hardwood flooring through entry way and a large kitchen that opens up to a bright living room. Great sized bedrooms with tons of natural light and a master suite with a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and a huge walk in closet. The shady backyard is the perfect place for entertaining!



(RLNE3299504)