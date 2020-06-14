Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Waxahachie, TX with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
111 Units Available
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive, Waxahachie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1788 sqft
You deserve something special. At The Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails, your home is that something special.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
54 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in the heart of Waxahachie, Texas...Welcome to Hunter's Cove Apartment Homes where you can enjoy a sophisticated residential community with all the perks of city living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
$
1 Unit Available
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
5 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Results within 10 miles of Waxahachie
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Park at Wintergreen
320 East Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
952 sqft
Come discover our beautifully landscaped pet-friendly community here at the prestigious Park at Wintergreen Apartment Homes. Here you'll find the ideal combination of necessities and location to satisfy your needs.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
12 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
6 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
38 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
City Guide for Waxahachie, TX

Welcome to Waxahachie, a city that has faced drought and tornadoes, managed to keep from melting in the sweltering Texas heat, and all the while has had something about it that keeps people moving here, such as yourself, right now, at this very moment. So, keep on reading as we attempt to describe the draw of this place and guide you through the Waxachian renter's life.

If you're looking for the last of the cowboys, then Waxahachie would be a great place to start. This Texas town was grown from self-sufficient, independent, rough-country townsfolk who make Chuck Norris look about as tough as a teddy bear. Even today, modern apartment-dwellers can look out their windows and see that their little city center is surrounded by miles of Texas ranchland. Around here, an "apartment with a view" isn't just some pretty scenery, it's a classic ride-into-the-sunset western movie backdrop. Of course, there's more to do than look out your window and pretend you're watching a cowboy movie. The whole downtown area is a beacon of quaint beauty, with old Victorian Architecture and Gingerbread Homes, as well as the most stunning courthouse in the state. Historic Downtown Square is where you can find some great local events, such as the Texas Crawfish Party and Music Jam. Or, you can check out old Scarborough Faire just southwest of town for some Renaissance fair fun.

Rental rates range from $500 a month to over $1,600 a month. Inexpensive apartment rentals can be found throughout the city. In fact, it's pretty hard to spend more than a grand on any size apartment. Rental homes, however, typically cost more than $1,500 a month, with a few more upscale houses, historic houses, and grand-scale suburban homes renting for as much as $2,300. Many property rentals are housed in mid-century architecture, from classic Victorian houses in the downtown area to old ranch homes near the more rural city limits. So, whether you want to live in a walkable Main Street neighborhood or a rural area where your next-door neighbor is miles away, there is a property rental for you (though, those rural rentals can be hard to come by).

One of the perks to apartment-dwelling in Waxahachie is convenient amenities. The typical apartment building comes with a business center, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, pool, BBQ pits, and laundry facilities. There are also apartment rentals in particularly dog-friendly communities, complete with a gated walking trail.

Speaking of pet friendly apartments, Waxahachie is full of apartments and rental homes that accept both cats and dogs. However, the pet policies for rental homes vary greatly, and most apartment complexes require a pet deposit around $300 - $400, a pet fee around $200 - $300, as well as a $5 pet rent just to top it all off.

That's about all there is to tell you about Waxahachie for now. The other stuff, well, it's best to learn that the hard way, the Waxahachian way. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Waxahachie, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waxahachie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

