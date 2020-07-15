All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like Blue Lake Villas II.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
Blue Lake Villas II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Blue Lake Villas II

157 Lake Side Drive · (972) 937-3131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

157 Lake Side Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-107 · Avail. Sep 14

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 13-107 · Avail. Sep 8

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blue Lake Villas II.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.

Leave your worries behind and relax in our sparkling blue pool. Bask in the sunshine or work out in our well-equipped fitness center. Relax with friends and watch your favorite television show in our stylish clubhouse or get some work done in our business center. We invite you to come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300 (non refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: 100 Lbs.weight limit. The following breeds of dogs are not permitted to be kept as pets on the premises, or brought onto same premises to visit at any time: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, Bull Terriers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasilerios, Japanese Tosas, Miniature Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Wolf Hybrids, Wild Dogs or any partial breed dog that has one or more of the previously mentioned breeds in its lineage. No visiting pets are permitted.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blue Lake Villas II have any available units?
Blue Lake Villas II has 2 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Blue Lake Villas II have?
Some of Blue Lake Villas II's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blue Lake Villas II currently offering any rent specials?
Blue Lake Villas II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blue Lake Villas II pet-friendly?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas II is pet friendly.
Does Blue Lake Villas II offer parking?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas II offers parking.
Does Blue Lake Villas II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Blue Lake Villas II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Blue Lake Villas II have a pool?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas II has a pool.
Does Blue Lake Villas II have accessible units?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas II has accessible units.
Does Blue Lake Villas II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blue Lake Villas II has units with dishwashers.
Does Blue Lake Villas II have units with air conditioning?
No, Blue Lake Villas II does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Blue Lake Villas II?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with ParkingWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity