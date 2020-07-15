/
Navarro College
4 Apartments For Rent Near Navarro College
Arbors Of Corsicana
1300 N 45th St, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$846
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, sunny apartments with spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and A/C. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, pool and BBQ/Grill area. Located across the street from I.O.O.F. Park.
1723 Maplewood Ave
1723 Maplewood Ave, Corsicana, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1640 sqft
Beautiful Home, 3/2, On a Corner Lot in Corsicana, TX - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single-family home in Corsicana won't last long. Large trees surround the property, offering lots of shade in the summertime.
2609 W 4th Ave
2609 W 4th Ave, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
580 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Darling Apartment in Corsicana, TX - Awesome property with no yard maintenance! This property is lovingly updated and is close to Navarro College, shops, and restaurants! The utility package will help take the stress out of having
1530 W 4th Avenue
1530 W 4th Ave, Corsicana, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
450 sqft
One bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor. Gas stove and refrigerator. Includes Water and trash. There is a space heater but no AC.