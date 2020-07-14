Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel furnished w/d hookup bathtub Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed carport dog grooming area hot tub trash valet

Located in Waco, Texas, Springs at Cottonwood Creek offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Our pet friendly homes feature fully equipped kitchens with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as, hardwood-style flooring, attached and detached garages, walk-in closets, private patio or enclosed yards, in-home washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning, and so much more. You can relax by our resort-style swimming pool, unwind in our 24-hour fitness center with smoothie bar, or pamper your pets with our dog park and pet spa. We offer a brand new gated community with free WiFi and coffee bar, car care facility, and on-site management. We are conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy walking distance to Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, or Central Texas Marketplace. With easy access to Loop 340 and I-35, you are just minutes from Baylor University, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, ...