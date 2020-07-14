All apartments in Waco
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

Springs at Cottonwood Creek

4900 Bagby Ave · (254) 232-1710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX 76711
Kendrick

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$992

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 418 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. now

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springs at Cottonwood Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
carport
dog grooming area
hot tub
trash valet
Located in Waco, Texas, Springs at Cottonwood Creek offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Our pet friendly homes feature fully equipped kitchens with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as, hardwood-style flooring, attached and detached garages, walk-in closets, private patio or enclosed yards, in-home washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning, and so much more. You can relax by our resort-style swimming pool, unwind in our 24-hour fitness center with smoothie bar, or pamper your pets with our dog park and pet spa. We offer a brand new gated community with free WiFi and coffee bar, car care facility, and on-site management. We are conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy walking distance to Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, or Central Texas Marketplace. With easy access to Loop 340 and I-35, you are just minutes from Baylor University, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per application
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Dogs
fee: $350 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight restrictions.
Cats
fee: $300 per pet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springs at Cottonwood Creek have any available units?
Springs at Cottonwood Creek has 9 units available starting at $992 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does Springs at Cottonwood Creek have?
Some of Springs at Cottonwood Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springs at Cottonwood Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Springs at Cottonwood Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springs at Cottonwood Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Springs at Cottonwood Creek is pet friendly.
Does Springs at Cottonwood Creek offer parking?
Yes, Springs at Cottonwood Creek offers parking.
Does Springs at Cottonwood Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springs at Cottonwood Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springs at Cottonwood Creek have a pool?
Yes, Springs at Cottonwood Creek has a pool.
Does Springs at Cottonwood Creek have accessible units?
No, Springs at Cottonwood Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Springs at Cottonwood Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springs at Cottonwood Creek has units with dishwashers.
