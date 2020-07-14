Amenities
Located in Waco, Texas, Springs at Cottonwood Creek offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Our pet friendly homes feature fully equipped kitchens with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as, hardwood-style flooring, attached and detached garages, walk-in closets, private patio or enclosed yards, in-home washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning, and so much more. You can relax by our resort-style swimming pool, unwind in our 24-hour fitness center with smoothie bar, or pamper your pets with our dog park and pet spa. We offer a brand new gated community with free WiFi and coffee bar, car care facility, and on-site management. We are conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Enjoy walking distance to Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, or Central Texas Marketplace. With easy access to Loop 340 and I-35, you are just minutes from Baylor University, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, ...