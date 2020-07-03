All apartments in Universal City
Universal City, TX
111 Rimdale
111 Rimdale

111 Rimdale · No Longer Available
Location

111 Rimdale, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
111 Rimdale, Universal City, TX 78148

4 full bedrooms
2 full bathrooms
1/2 bathroom downstairs
2 car garage

$1795 Monthly Rent
$1795 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18

Pets allowed with Pet Fee

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $5400 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.

Each adult over 18 should complete an application.

BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE!

Call or TEXT to schedule a showing:
210-274-5870

Fridge and washer/dryer not provided.

(RLNE5873610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Rimdale have any available units?
111 Rimdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Rimdale have?
Some of 111 Rimdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Rimdale currently offering any rent specials?
111 Rimdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Rimdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Rimdale is pet friendly.
Does 111 Rimdale offer parking?
Yes, 111 Rimdale offers parking.
Does 111 Rimdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Rimdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Rimdale have a pool?
No, 111 Rimdale does not have a pool.
Does 111 Rimdale have accessible units?
No, 111 Rimdale does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Rimdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Rimdale has units with dishwashers.
