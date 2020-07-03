Amenities
111 Rimdale, Universal City, TX 78148
4 full bedrooms
2 full bathrooms
1/2 bathroom downstairs
2 car garage
$1795 Monthly Rent
$1795 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
Pets allowed with Pet Fee
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $5400 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers
Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.
Each adult over 18 should complete an application.
BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE!
Call or TEXT to schedule a showing:
210-274-5870
Fridge and washer/dryer not provided.
(RLNE5873610)