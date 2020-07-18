All apartments in Universal City
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3

10719 Mathom Landing · (210) 418-1880
Location

10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX 78148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). 3 bedrooms/2 baths up, 1/2 bath down. Large open family room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Front yard is taken care of by HOA, tenant takes care of small privacy fenced backyard. 1 car garage. High ceilings, lots of light. Property is across the street from Randolph AFB, and minutes from shopping and IH-35.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4373479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 have any available units?
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 have?
Some of 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
