525 Sweet Leaf Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful red brick home, 3 bedroom/2 bath in Brookfield Estates! Easy access to I-35, 130 toll and shopping centers nearby. This is definitely a must see! FIRST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT REQUIRED IN ADDITION TO SECURITY DEPOSIT. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.