Travis County, TX
525 Sweet Leaf Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

525 Sweet Leaf Lane

525 Sweet Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

525 Sweet Leaf Lane, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Beautiful red brick home, 3 bedroom/2 bath in Brookfield Estates! Easy access to I-35, 130 toll and shopping centers nearby. This is definitely a must see! FIRST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT REQUIRED IN ADDITION TO SECURITY DEPOSIT. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Sweet Leaf Lane have any available units?
525 Sweet Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 525 Sweet Leaf Lane have?
Some of 525 Sweet Leaf Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Sweet Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
525 Sweet Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Sweet Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 525 Sweet Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 525 Sweet Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 525 Sweet Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 525 Sweet Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Sweet Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Sweet Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 525 Sweet Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 525 Sweet Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 525 Sweet Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Sweet Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Sweet Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Sweet Leaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 Sweet Leaf Lane has units with air conditioning.
