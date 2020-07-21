19404 Great Falls Dr

Amenities

Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk In Pantry ~ Refrigerator Available Upon Request ~ Large Master Bedroom w/Oversized Vanity & Shower in Bath ~ HUGE Walk In Closet ~ 2" Blinds Throughout ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Covered Back Patio ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard (sod installed since photos taken) ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting



