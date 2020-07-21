All apartments in Travis County
19404 Great Falls Dr
19404 Great Falls Dr

19404 Great Falls Drive · No Longer Available
19404 Great Falls Drive, Travis County, TX 78653

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk In Pantry ~ Refrigerator Available Upon Request ~ Large Master Bedroom w/Oversized Vanity & Shower in Bath ~ HUGE Walk In Closet ~ 2" Blinds Throughout ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Covered Back Patio ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard (sod installed since photos taken) ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting

(RLNE3829202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19404 Great Falls Dr have any available units?
19404 Great Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 19404 Great Falls Dr have?
Some of 19404 Great Falls Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19404 Great Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19404 Great Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19404 Great Falls Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19404 Great Falls Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19404 Great Falls Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19404 Great Falls Dr offers parking.
Does 19404 Great Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19404 Great Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19404 Great Falls Dr have a pool?
No, 19404 Great Falls Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19404 Great Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 19404 Great Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19404 Great Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19404 Great Falls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19404 Great Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19404 Great Falls Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
