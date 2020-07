Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful, newer spacious home in a great location close to major employers and shopping. 5 beds & 3 baths with plenty of room for parking & storage w/ 2-car attached garage. Home is great condition. Modern kitchen with granite, open to to the living area.Huge master suite. Make the most of your family time w/upstairs game room. Great back yard as well.