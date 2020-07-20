All apartments in Travis County
1400 Orange Spice Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1400 Orange Spice Court

1400 Orange Spice Court · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Orange Spice Court, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one has it all! Move-in ready. House with a BALCONY. A rare find in this area. Enjoy a corner lot on a cul-de-sac that has a big backyard with room for plenty of activities. Walk to school, pool, two playgrounds, dog park, Jogging & Bike path in the community. Home comes completed with Full Appliances. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator. Smart Home Features! All major employers nearby. AMAT, Dell, GM, & Samsung. Hurry this one will not last long!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Orange Spice Court have any available units?
1400 Orange Spice Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 1400 Orange Spice Court have?
Some of 1400 Orange Spice Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Orange Spice Court currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Orange Spice Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Orange Spice Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Orange Spice Court is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Orange Spice Court offer parking?
No, 1400 Orange Spice Court does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Orange Spice Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Orange Spice Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Orange Spice Court have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Orange Spice Court has a pool.
Does 1400 Orange Spice Court have accessible units?
No, 1400 Orange Spice Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Orange Spice Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Orange Spice Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Orange Spice Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Orange Spice Court does not have units with air conditioning.
