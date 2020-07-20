All apartments in Travis County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:50 PM

13405 Arbor View Lane

13405 Arbor View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13405 Arbor View Lane, Travis County, TX 78653

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Gorgeous one story home in ShadowGlen Community! Spacious layout, lovely archways and upgraded accents. First bedroom by entry outfitted to be an office. Large formal dining overlooks living room. Living room features surround sound speakers, lots of natural light & cozy fireplace. Kitchen w/ ceramic tile flooring, backsplash, & corian countertops. Open to family room & Breakfast Bar. Master suite offers double vanity sinks, garden tub, separate glass shower and walk in closet.
Backyard has covered patio & ceiling fan and sprinkler system. Great HOA amenities Waterpark pool and community room!! Check this beautiful masterpiece out today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13405 Arbor View Lane have any available units?
13405 Arbor View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 13405 Arbor View Lane have?
Some of 13405 Arbor View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13405 Arbor View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13405 Arbor View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13405 Arbor View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13405 Arbor View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13405 Arbor View Lane offer parking?
No, 13405 Arbor View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13405 Arbor View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13405 Arbor View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13405 Arbor View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13405 Arbor View Lane has a pool.
Does 13405 Arbor View Lane have accessible units?
No, 13405 Arbor View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13405 Arbor View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13405 Arbor View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13405 Arbor View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13405 Arbor View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
