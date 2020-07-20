13405 Arbor View Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous one story home in ShadowGlen Community! Spacious layout, lovely archways and upgraded accents. First bedroom by entry outfitted to be an office. Large formal dining overlooks living room. Living room features surround sound speakers, lots of natural light & cozy fireplace. Kitchen w/ ceramic tile flooring, backsplash, & corian countertops. Open to family room & Breakfast Bar. Master suite offers double vanity sinks, garden tub, separate glass shower and walk in closet.

Backyard has covered patio & ceiling fan and sprinkler system. Great HOA amenities Waterpark pool and community room!! Check this beautiful masterpiece out today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

