Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Great family home in prime location and award winning Comal schools. This 4 bedroom home is only 4 years young and features an open concept with upgraded kitchen, stainless appliances and a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find a HUGE master suite, gameroom, 2 additioanl bedrooms, full bath and laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. Convenient to highways, shopping and restaurants.