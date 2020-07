Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Wonderful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located on the Northern side of San Antonio. All bedrooms are upstairs, along with Game room/second living area. Kitchen features granite counters, decorative back-splash, 42 cabinets, kitchen island. Master bth features double vanities, lrg shower, and walk-in closet. Pics may be older than 1 yr. Pets considered on a Case By Case basis. $50 application fee per person over 18.