Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 5, 2020 - Hill Country Living in this Gorgeous Texas Stone One Story Home**Beautiful Custom Built Front Entry Doors, High Ceilings* Wood and Ceramic Tile Floors**Custom Cabinets & Granite Counters in Island Kitchen**Luxurious Master Bath**Back Yard was Made For ENTERTAINING**Park like setting with Waterfalls**Covered Patios**Spacious Decks**Ponds** This is a must see!! Double side Gates for easy entrance for Boat/RV Parking! Country Living at it's Best**