514 White Canyon, 18

Fabulous home in the Ridge at Canyon Springs, a private, gated community on north side of San Antonio, TX. Complete with master bedroom downstairs, and private 2nd mini-master upstairs. Gourmet kitchen: double ovens, and gas cooking add to the culinary fun! Fantastic views off the back deck. Large windows and high ceilings make this home open to the outdoors from the family room and master bedroom. Enormous stone fireplace graces the family room. Separate dining room and study. Two central air units provide for efficient cooling and heating.