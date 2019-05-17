All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 514 White Canyon, 18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
514 White Canyon, 18
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

514 White Canyon, 18

514 White Canyon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

514 White Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous home in the Ridge at Canyon Springs, a private, gated community on north side of San Antonio, TX. Complete with master bedroom downstairs, and private 2nd mini-master upstairs. Gourmet kitchen: double ovens, and gas cooking add to the culinary fun! Fantastic views off the back deck. Large windows and high ceilings make this home open to the outdoors from the family room and master bedroom. Enormous stone fireplace graces the family room. Separate dining room and study. Two central air units provide for efficient cooling and heating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 White Canyon, 18 have any available units?
514 White Canyon, 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 514 White Canyon, 18 have?
Some of 514 White Canyon, 18's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 White Canyon, 18 currently offering any rent specials?
514 White Canyon, 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 White Canyon, 18 pet-friendly?
No, 514 White Canyon, 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 514 White Canyon, 18 offer parking?
Yes, 514 White Canyon, 18 offers parking.
Does 514 White Canyon, 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 White Canyon, 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 White Canyon, 18 have a pool?
No, 514 White Canyon, 18 does not have a pool.
Does 514 White Canyon, 18 have accessible units?
No, 514 White Canyon, 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 White Canyon, 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 White Canyon, 18 has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 White Canyon, 18 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 White Canyon, 18 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park Apartments with GaragesTimberwood Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Timberwood Park Apartments with Washer-DryersTimberwood Park Furnished Apartments
Timberwood Park Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District