28914 DIANA FALLS

**2 weeks free rent**Stunning move in ready home in Kinder Ranch features 3163 sq ft living space, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, & a large game room upstairs. Its open floor plan offers an inviting entry way that leads to a spacious living room & formal dining. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, recessed lights, & island bar. Masters comes w/ ceiling fan, walk in closet, shower stall, & dual vanity. The backyard is an entertainer's delight w/ its built in grill & covered patio.