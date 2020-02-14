All apartments in Timberwood Park
28914 DIANA FALLS

28914 Diana Falls · No Longer Available
Location

28914 Diana Falls, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**2 weeks free rent**Stunning move in ready home in Kinder Ranch features 3163 sq ft living space, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, & a large game room upstairs. Its open floor plan offers an inviting entry way that leads to a spacious living room & formal dining. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters, recessed lights, & island bar. Masters comes w/ ceiling fan, walk in closet, shower stall, & dual vanity. The backyard is an entertainer's delight w/ its built in grill & covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28914 DIANA FALLS have any available units?
28914 DIANA FALLS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 28914 DIANA FALLS have?
Some of 28914 DIANA FALLS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28914 DIANA FALLS currently offering any rent specials?
28914 DIANA FALLS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28914 DIANA FALLS pet-friendly?
No, 28914 DIANA FALLS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 28914 DIANA FALLS offer parking?
Yes, 28914 DIANA FALLS offers parking.
Does 28914 DIANA FALLS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28914 DIANA FALLS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28914 DIANA FALLS have a pool?
No, 28914 DIANA FALLS does not have a pool.
Does 28914 DIANA FALLS have accessible units?
No, 28914 DIANA FALLS does not have accessible units.
Does 28914 DIANA FALLS have units with dishwashers?
No, 28914 DIANA FALLS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28914 DIANA FALLS have units with air conditioning?
No, 28914 DIANA FALLS does not have units with air conditioning.
