Timberwood Park, TX
28906 Diana Falls
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

28906 Diana Falls

28906 Diana Falls · No Longer Available
Location

28906 Diana Falls, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome home to this fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath David Weekley home on a corner lot. Rich wood floors flow through to the family room with stone fireplace and island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. Large master suite is downstairs and has a luxurious bath with travertine floors, glass enclosed shower, and tub. Study, gameroom, and mudroom. Serene covered patio with bluff views. Stone wall in backyard. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28906 Diana Falls have any available units?
28906 Diana Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 28906 Diana Falls have?
Some of 28906 Diana Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28906 Diana Falls currently offering any rent specials?
28906 Diana Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28906 Diana Falls pet-friendly?
No, 28906 Diana Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 28906 Diana Falls offer parking?
Yes, 28906 Diana Falls offers parking.
Does 28906 Diana Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28906 Diana Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28906 Diana Falls have a pool?
No, 28906 Diana Falls does not have a pool.
Does 28906 Diana Falls have accessible units?
No, 28906 Diana Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 28906 Diana Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 28906 Diana Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28906 Diana Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, 28906 Diana Falls does not have units with air conditioning.
