28906 Diana Falls

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome home to this fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath David Weekley home on a corner lot. Rich wood floors flow through to the family room with stone fireplace and island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. Large master suite is downstairs and has a luxurious bath with travertine floors, glass enclosed shower, and tub. Study, gameroom, and mudroom. Serene covered patio with bluff views. Stone wall in backyard. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Washer and dryer included.