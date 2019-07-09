All apartments in Timberwood Park
25642 Vista Bella

25642 Vista Bella · No Longer Available
Location

25642 Vista Bella, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
This is a gorgeous home. Meticulously maintained, located in the prestigious gated community of Vista Bella that borders Canyon Springs County Club. High volted living room ceiling with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Finished out 3 car garage. Large game room up. Double master bedrooms one up, one down. Remaining bedrooms are large. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops that open to the living area. Seperate dining. Don't miss out on viewing this home. Close to shopping, 281

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25642 Vista Bella have any available units?
25642 Vista Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 25642 Vista Bella have?
Some of 25642 Vista Bella's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25642 Vista Bella currently offering any rent specials?
25642 Vista Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25642 Vista Bella pet-friendly?
No, 25642 Vista Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 25642 Vista Bella offer parking?
Yes, 25642 Vista Bella offers parking.
Does 25642 Vista Bella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25642 Vista Bella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25642 Vista Bella have a pool?
No, 25642 Vista Bella does not have a pool.
Does 25642 Vista Bella have accessible units?
No, 25642 Vista Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 25642 Vista Bella have units with dishwashers?
No, 25642 Vista Bella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25642 Vista Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 25642 Vista Bella does not have units with air conditioning.
