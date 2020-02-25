25603 TRANQUIL RIM

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Beautiful 3/2.5 McMillin Home in Gated Villas at Canyon Springs Community! New Wood Flooring and Paint Thru Out! Features Spacious Open Floor Plan Great for Entertaining Family and Friends. Three Bedrooms plus a Flex Room Upstairs that can be used as Another Bedroom, Game / Media Room, OR Office! Enjoy the Back Patio Overlooking Yard with Mature Trees. Community Recreation Center Amenities Include Pool, Basketball & Tennis Courts, Huge Playground. Minutes from Canyon Springs Golf Course!