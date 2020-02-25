All apartments in Timberwood Park
25603 TRANQUIL RIM
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM

25603 TRANQUIL RIM

25603 Tranquil Rim · No Longer Available
Timberwood Park
Location

25603 Tranquil Rim, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2.5 McMillin Home in Gated Villas at Canyon Springs Community! New Wood Flooring and Paint Thru Out! Features Spacious Open Floor Plan Great for Entertaining Family and Friends. Three Bedrooms plus a Flex Room Upstairs that can be used as Another Bedroom, Game / Media Room, OR Office! Enjoy the Back Patio Overlooking Yard with Mature Trees. Community Recreation Center Amenities Include Pool, Basketball & Tennis Courts, Huge Playground. Minutes from Canyon Springs Golf Course!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25603 TRANQUIL RIM have any available units?
25603 TRANQUIL RIM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 25603 TRANQUIL RIM have?
Some of 25603 TRANQUIL RIM's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25603 TRANQUIL RIM currently offering any rent specials?
25603 TRANQUIL RIM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25603 TRANQUIL RIM pet-friendly?
No, 25603 TRANQUIL RIM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 25603 TRANQUIL RIM offer parking?
Yes, 25603 TRANQUIL RIM offers parking.
Does 25603 TRANQUIL RIM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25603 TRANQUIL RIM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25603 TRANQUIL RIM have a pool?
Yes, 25603 TRANQUIL RIM has a pool.
Does 25603 TRANQUIL RIM have accessible units?
No, 25603 TRANQUIL RIM does not have accessible units.
Does 25603 TRANQUIL RIM have units with dishwashers?
No, 25603 TRANQUIL RIM does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25603 TRANQUIL RIM have units with air conditioning?
No, 25603 TRANQUIL RIM does not have units with air conditioning.

