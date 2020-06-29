75 N Star Ridge Cir

Amenities

Looking for a home zoned to Exemplary Deretchin and McCullough schools? This is the one! Well maintained home in the friendly neighborhood of Star Ridge. floor plan separates the master suite from the secondary bedrooms for added privacy. Formal dining or living area, large family room pre-wired for surround sound. Island kitchen is opened to family area. Kids playroom separates the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Fenced back yard. Come discover the 160 miles of trails, 14 area pools, 110 parks and other amenities this home and area has to offer!