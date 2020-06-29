All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

75 N Star Ridge Cir

75 North Star Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

75 North Star Ridge Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for a home zoned to Exemplary Deretchin and McCullough schools? This is the one! Well maintained home in the friendly neighborhood of Star Ridge. floor plan separates the master suite from the secondary bedrooms for added privacy. Formal dining or living area, large family room pre-wired for surround sound. Island kitchen is opened to family area. Kids playroom separates the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Fenced back yard. Come discover the 160 miles of trails, 14 area pools, 110 parks and other amenities this home and area has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 N Star Ridge Cir have any available units?
75 N Star Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 75 N Star Ridge Cir have?
Some of 75 N Star Ridge Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 N Star Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
75 N Star Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 N Star Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 N Star Ridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 75 N Star Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 75 N Star Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 75 N Star Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 N Star Ridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 N Star Ridge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 75 N Star Ridge Cir has a pool.
Does 75 N Star Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 75 N Star Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 75 N Star Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 N Star Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 N Star Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75 N Star Ridge Cir has units with air conditioning.

