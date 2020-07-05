7 Valera Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

This executive lease property is located in sought after Spincaster and is sits on a large CDS lot. As you enter the front door you are greeted by the grand entryway, study, formal and gorgeous wood look tile floors. Step into the main family space with huge gourmet kitchen, 2 story family room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace,secondary bedroom and master suite with walk thru shower, soaking tub, and spacious closet. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms, large Game Room (w/wet bar and beverage cooler), and a secluded Media Room. The expansive backyard has an extended concrete stamped patio and is nestled among tall trees. It features speakers throughout the house and back patio, is in pristine condition, and includes refrigerator. It's a short walk or bike ride to upscale shops, restaurants, walking trails and parks. Zoned to highly rated schools, close proximity to Grand Pkwy, I45, Exxon Campus, etc. Available for 9 months-long term. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, NEVER LEASED BEFORE!